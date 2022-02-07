Interest Rates: Shock & Awe

The significance of Team [Bidan]’s fake job numbers going forward:

* Quad 4 = growth and inflation are both slowing.

* So those extra-phony BLS data weren’t just another lie from Team [Bidan].

* They set the stage for the Fed to go hawkish despite the economy being in the tank.

* Interest rate shocks have already begun in Europe; but the ECB and Fed have been holding out re: ‘tightening’.

* They finally have their rationale for popping the Everything Bubble.

* Expect the stock markets’ roll-over (and overall volatility) to accelerate.





Hedgeye Risk Management | Jobs Report Icing On The Cake For Fed Policy Mistake (4 February 2022)

https://app.hedgeye.com/insights/111620-mccullough-jobs-report-icing-on-the-cake-for-fed-policy-mistake