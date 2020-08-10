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THE GREAT RESET: Davos & the Plot to Cancel Trump
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164 views • August 10, 2020
If this doesn't open your eyes and wake you up to what's really happening to our world, then nothing will. Look up 'Cognitive Dissonance' in the dictionary to realize why.
Backed up before YouTube censors-removes it from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8&;feature=emb_logo
From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a look at some good news regarding the Covid recovery rate before exploring what’s really going on with the global pandemic.
To understand this, he takes us to Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to plan ‘The Great Reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit in January.
Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit that Covid offers them a rare opportunity to reset the world economy, population control, global commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder,” “reimagine” and fundamentally transform every aspect of life as we know it.
Is this the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again"?
The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US. And if they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again...unless, perhaps, if Donald Trump wins in November.
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The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
Backed up before YouTube censors-removes it from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sb9jRqgDOJ8&;feature=emb_logo
From the Editor’s Desk, Michael Matt takes a look at some good news regarding the Covid recovery rate before exploring what’s really going on with the global pandemic.
To understand this, he takes us to Switzerland—to the World Economic Forum—where the movers and shakers of the world have been meeting on a regular basis, especially since January 2020, to plan ‘The Great Reset’ at the Davos 2021 Summit in January.
Using multiple video clips, Michael shows how everyone from Soros, to Gates, to Schwab, to Al Gore and the Secretary-General of the United Nations are only too eager to admit that Covid offers them a rare opportunity to reset the world economy, population control, global commerce, climate change regulation, education and the UN Sustainable Development Goals in order to “reorder,” “reimagine” and fundamentally transform every aspect of life as we know it.
Is this the rest of the story behind the Russia hoax, Ukraine, the phony impeachment and all the other deep state attempts to cripple Trump’s efforts to ‘make America great again"?
The folks at Davos want a new world order, and the only thing standing in their way at the moment is US. And if they get their New Normal, nothing will be the same ever again...unless, perhaps, if Donald Trump wins in November.
PLEASE DOWNLOAD IT AND/OR SHARE IT EVERYWHERE
Download videos from many sources 100% free https://en.savefrom.net
VIP TO ALSO DOWNLOAD PRINT AND SHARE
The Rockefeller Foundation – Scenarios for the Future - Published 2010 (READ PAGE 18).pdf
https://mega.nz/file/HyxnRaoa#hardeE5bZ8n4WFNwJANp25HdcqpGoeHJrgvYpdBNckw
COVID-19 QUESTIONS – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/iiglzSAZ#6OSMwU8W85sfkxNEq8xGb6HU6_enRLhpaV4WkPLgi6I
REFUSAL OF VACCINATION – PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/2r4VAARR#mhM93tiIp8c0B4M6QMolIeWXMaR19uOptmAA0ELNYTs
CONDITIONAL ACCEPTANCE OF VACCINATION - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/mvgBgQJL#vYCreoCNNiPmxeLzebKtoDzFJyKvDMYXzKs_PNJvQtI
RIGHT TO NO FACE MASK FOR USA - PRINTABLE FLYER.pdf
https://mega.nz/file/H6wXHawK#VgME-3a-ufQ92No6jMsMbfgrA9iJh59LctkbrCO7iT8
“The best way to take control over a people and control them utterly is to take a little of their freedom at a time, to erode rights by a thousand tiny and almost imperceptible reductions. In this way, the people will not see those rights and freedoms being removed until past the point at which these changes cannot be reversed.” Pat Miller, Willfully Ignorant
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