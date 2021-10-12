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Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders Win New Hampshire | True News
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160 views • October 12, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3200/donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders-win-new-hampshire-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3200-donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders-win-new-hampshire-true-news
As Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders overwhelmingly win their respective New Hampshire presidential primaries - the establishment candidates are licking their wounds. Has Hillary Clinton's campaign imploded? What happened in Iowa with Ted Cruz and the Ben Carson speculation? Is Marco Rubio a cyborg programmed with talking points? Why is Eminent Domain suddenly such a massive topic? Why are the establishment candidates failing in both parties?
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3200-donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders-win-new-hampshire-true-news
As Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders overwhelmingly win their respective New Hampshire presidential primaries - the establishment candidates are licking their wounds. Has Hillary Clinton's campaign imploded? What happened in Iowa with Ted Cruz and the Ben Carson speculation? Is Marco Rubio a cyborg programmed with talking points? Why is Eminent Domain suddenly such a massive topic? Why are the establishment candidates failing in both parties?
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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