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Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders Win New Hampshire | True News
Stefan Molyneux
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160 views • October 12, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3200/donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders-win-new-hampshire-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3200-donald-trump-and-bernie-sanders-win-new-hampshire-true-news

As Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders overwhelmingly win their respective New Hampshire presidential primaries - the establishment candidates are licking their wounds. Has Hillary Clinton's campaign imploded? What happened in Iowa with Ted Cruz and the Ben Carson speculation? Is Marco Rubio a cyborg programmed with talking points? Why is Eminent Domain suddenly such a massive topic? Why are the establishment candidates failing in both parties?

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