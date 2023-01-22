Create New Account
NEEMIAS (Completo) Bíblia narrada com voz feminina / Bíblia em Audio
Antigo Testamento - Neemias (Completo). Versão - King James de 1611 Narração - Rosaine Dalila Scruff 00:00 - Capítulo 01 02:46 - Capítulo 02 07:29 - Capítulo 03 14:00 - Capítulo 04 19:02 - Capítulo 05 23:34 - Capítulo 06 27:46 - Capítulo 07 37:11 - Capítulo 08 42:22 - Capítulo 09 53:12 - Capítulo 10 59:37 - Capítulo 11 01:06:21 - Capítulo 12 01:15:18 - Capítulo 13

