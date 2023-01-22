NEEMIAS (Completo) Bíblia narrada com voz feminina / Bíblia em Audio

Antigo Testamento - Neemias (Completo).
Versão - King James de 1611
Narração - Rosaine Dalila Scruff
00:00 - Capítulo 01
02:46 - Capítulo 02
07:29 - Capítulo 03
14:00 - Capítulo 04
19:02 - Capítulo 05
23:34 - Capítulo 06
27:46 - Capítulo 07
37:11 - Capítulo 08
42:22 - Capítulo 09
53:12 - Capítulo 10
59:37 - Capítulo 11
01:06:21 - Capítulo 12
01:15:18 - Capítulo 13
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.