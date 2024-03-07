Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Speaker Johnson Issues Blunt Message to Biden Over Border
channel image
GalacticStorm
2216 Subscribers
Shop now
141 views
Published 20 hours ago

Speaker Johnson Issues Blunt Message to Biden Over Border Before State Of The Union. Speaker Johnson and House Republican leaders hold their weekly press briefing, slamming President Biden before the State of the Union.

Keywords
border crisisspeaker johnsonmessage to biden

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket