The Infinity Bible Codes: Bible Prophecy Revealed and How You Can Use These Codes Yourself!

This ULTRA-RARE video proves that God wrote the Bible. Hebrew letters are numbers; God has given us an incredibly awesome book in His Authorized 1611 Bible. Numerics with Charts & Examples. This information is intended for the mature Bible student of this Laodicean Church Age.This material was not produced for the skeptic.The Infinity Codes enables the serious student to access some very deep subjects within scripture.

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