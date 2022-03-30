Ukraine Negotiators Warned to Not ‘Eat or Drink Anything’ As Peace Talks To Begin

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03/29/2022 Avoid eating or drinking anything during peace talks, negotiators with Russia have been warned after the suspected poisoning of Roman Abramovich. Now Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba has warned: I advise anyone going for negotiations with Russia not to eat or drink anything, (and) preferably avoid touching surfaces.