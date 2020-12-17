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GENERAL PATTON, GERMANY, COMMUNISTS & THE USA TODAY.
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96 views • December 17, 2020
HIDDEN HISTORY HOLDS THE KEY TO VICTORY IN THESE MODERN TIMES.
Help Jeff spread the message of UNindoctrination: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty
YOUTUBE HAS DE-MONETIZED THIS CHANNEL & FACEBOOK HAS BLOCKED ME! I WELCOME YOUR HELP. PLEASE DONATE TO ABOVE PAYPAL ACCOUNT TO HELP KEEP US BROADCASTING THE MESSAGE OF UNINDOCTRINATION.
Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM, Talk is Jericho, Tin Foil Hat, Young Pharaoh, Leak Project, Power Hour).
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm and cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance.
Help Jeff spread the message of UNindoctrination: paypal.me/JeffreyDaugherty
YOUTUBE HAS DE-MONETIZED THIS CHANNEL & FACEBOOK HAS BLOCKED ME! I WELCOME YOUR HELP. PLEASE DONATE TO ABOVE PAYPAL ACCOUNT TO HELP KEEP US BROADCASTING THE MESSAGE OF UNINDOCTRINATION.
Jeffrey Daugherty, The Christian Whistleblower, 20-year minister, Bible College graduate and veteran of over 100,000 hours biblical study (heard on Coast To Coast AM, Talk is Jericho, Tin Foil Hat, Young Pharaoh, Leak Project, Power Hour).
WARNING: Information here may CRASH your paradigm and cause SEVERE cognitive dissonance.
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