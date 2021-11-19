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As Children Begin to Get Vaxxed on a Daily Basis They Are Getting Sick and Dying at School - No Longer at Hospitals
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471 views • November 19, 2021
Hospitals, seniors' homes, and long-term care facilities are no longer the only places where people are dying. The new 'killing fields' are the schools.
Dr. Supriya Sharma the Chief Medical Advisor in Canada announced this morning that Pfizer has been approved and will start vaccinating our (I live in Canada) 5 to 11-year-old children as soon as possible. Dr. Sharma said that during the trials Myocarditis/Pericarditis was not prevalent in those children who were tested. This short video shows three children and teenagers who suddenly became sick and passed away quickly from previously unknown illnesses while they were at school. Not one of the three news articles states whether or not these the 'victims' were vaccinated. We know that they were most likely vaccinated, the real crime is that the media covering their deaths never made a note as to whether these children were vaccinated. There are many great chatrooms on Telegram that are covering many greater websites that are reporting on the vaccinated deaths throughout the world. I think that I am going to Tweet some of these links to Dr. Sharma (because if she thinks that there are no children being injured and are dying from these deadly vaccines) then I have some swampland in Ottawa to sell her. Good luck folks. This is the beginning of the end for many more Canadian children.
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
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Dr. Supriya Sharma the Chief Medical Advisor in Canada announced this morning that Pfizer has been approved and will start vaccinating our (I live in Canada) 5 to 11-year-old children as soon as possible. Dr. Sharma said that during the trials Myocarditis/Pericarditis was not prevalent in those children who were tested. This short video shows three children and teenagers who suddenly became sick and passed away quickly from previously unknown illnesses while they were at school. Not one of the three news articles states whether or not these the 'victims' were vaccinated. We know that they were most likely vaccinated, the real crime is that the media covering their deaths never made a note as to whether these children were vaccinated. There are many great chatrooms on Telegram that are covering many greater websites that are reporting on the vaccinated deaths throughout the world. I think that I am going to Tweet some of these links to Dr. Sharma (because if she thinks that there are no children being injured and are dying from these deadly vaccines) then I have some swampland in Ottawa to sell her. Good luck folks. This is the beginning of the end for many more Canadian children.
Jim Stone Freelance Journalist
http://82.221.129.208/
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
BD007Marky on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
TikTik
https://www.tiktok.com/@globalagenda580?lang=en
BD007Marky on (YouTube)
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCSGtbnSboHQuqm1CS8QgGJA
GlobalAgenda on BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda on Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
Global Agenda on Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda on Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Global Agenda on Flote
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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