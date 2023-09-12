Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
You Have An Expiration Date-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 10 2023
channel image
Rightly Dividing The Word
52 Subscribers
96 views
Published a day ago

I was reading the other day that the NFL opening game between Detroit and Kansas City drew a record 27 million people. According to recent a Gallup poll, Church attendance is lower now than pre-pandemic levels. When the apostle Paul tells Timothy that he 'fought a good fight', he was talking about fighting against the things that would seek to prevent him from living a life spent in service to God. That's the biblical fight against the world, the flesh and the Devil that we who are saved are all called to engage in. On this Sunday Service, and as we prepare for our new Bible study series tonight on spiritual warfare, I'd like to take a moment and remind of of the 'expiration date' that we all carry, and what the Bible says you need to do about it.

Keywords
biblegodjesuspodcastprophecyend times

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket