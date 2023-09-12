You Have An Expiration Date-NOW THE END BEGINS-SEPT 10 2023

I was reading the other day that the NFL opening game between Detroit and Kansas City drew a record 27 million people. According to recent a Gallup poll, Church attendance is lower now than pre-pandemic levels. When the apostle Paul tells Timothy that he 'fought a good fight', he was talking about fighting against the things that would seek to prevent him from living a life spent in service to God. That's the biblical fight against the world, the flesh and the Devil that we who are saved are all called to engage in. On this Sunday Service, and as we prepare for our new Bible study series tonight on spiritual warfare, I'd like to take a moment and remind of of the 'expiration date' that we all carry, and what the Bible says you need to do about it.

