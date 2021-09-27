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Spanish Researchers Reveal Graphene Oxide Antidote
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1598 views • September 27, 2021
Spanish Researchers Reveal Graphene Oxide Antidote
Studies involving graphene oxide:
Graphene oxide gives a boost to new intranasal flu vaccine
https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
Alum-functionalized graphene oxide nanocomplexes for effective anticancer vaccination
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30448435/
Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386947714002604
Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
Studies involving graphene oxide:
Graphene oxide gives a boost to new intranasal flu vaccine
https://www.graphene-info.com/graphene-oxide-gives-boost-new-intranasal-flu-vaccine
Functionalized graphene oxide serves as a novel vaccine nano-adjuvant for robust stimulation of cellular immunity
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/26814441/
Alum-functionalized graphene oxide nanocomplexes for effective anticancer vaccination
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/30448435/
Magnetic properties of graphite oxide and reduced graphene oxide
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/abs/pii/S1386947714002604
Effects of Graphene Oxide Nanoparticles on the Immune System Biomarkers Produced by RAW 264.7 and Human Whole Blood Cell Cultures
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29495255/
Graphene oxide touches blood: in vivo interactions of bio-coronated 2D materials
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/32254085/
Coating Graphene Oxide with Lipid Bilayers Greatly Decreases Its Hemolytic Properties
https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/28772075/
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