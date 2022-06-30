ALERT – Next Show Soon - The Steven D Kelley Show, on TruthCatRadio.com at 9:00 PM ET. - Thurs. June 30th. #OccupyTheGetty

"If you don't listen, you don't learn" - Steven D Kelley.

#OccupyTheGetty and join the Telegram group!

(This video was made by KLT, Kathleen Lee Thompson, a dear long-time member and friend of Steven, and at his many group's on social media through the years. She was from Kentucky, and passed away, October 16, 2023, at the age of 69, after a battle with cancer.) https://www.legacy.com/us/obituaries/name/kathleen-thompson-obituary?id=53353340

Steven's EMAIL is: [email protected] use this to get the book, get healing, or learn about becoming a Jedi. Use this for correspondence, no PayPal.

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PayPal: [email protected].

Join Steven's Telegram group today!

https://t.me/OfficialOccupyTheGettyPage

Group Name: OccupyTheGetty/Steven D Kelley

#OccupyTheGetty

You can listen to Steven D Kelley, on TruthCatRadio.com, LIVE, every Thursday Night, at 9:00 PM ET, 6:00 PM PAC.

This is Cynthia and this is Steven's back-up, safe video channel on Brighteon. Steven's main channel is on YouTube, at Steven D Kelley - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIPPb0DJE21SbwSOcSsyKtA

- and older videos of shows, interviews, Revolution Radio, etc. are at Steve Kelley on YT.

Thanks for listening to Steven and taking a stand, by joining his Telegram.





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