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Artist Chad Vivas | ReAwakening America through Art and History
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128 views • May 06, 2022
Artist Chad Vivas defies all stereotypes. Standing 6 feet 6 inches tall and 275 lbs, rocking waist length dreadlocks with a twinkle in his eye, most folks would assume his trade would involve pigskins and helmets, rather than paintbrushes and canvas. However, the broken stereotypes of the artist himself only increases the power of the art he creates.
His beautiful paintings are rich with the untold history of America woven together with present day deceptions as well as the hopes of American freedom fighters everywhere. He was recently honored to present his works as gifts to Gen. Michael Flynn and Eric Trump.
Learn how Chad enlightens Americans to the truth while doing his part to save America through the power of art right here!
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www.zstacklife.com/jslay
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles
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To directly support my work as an independent journalist:
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His beautiful paintings are rich with the untold history of America woven together with present day deceptions as well as the hopes of American freedom fighters everywhere. He was recently honored to present his works as gifts to Gen. Michael Flynn and Eric Trump.
Learn how Chad enlightens Americans to the truth while doing his part to save America through the power of art right here!
**********************************
SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO
Mike Lindell | My Pillow Products:
https://www.mypillow.com/jslay
Dr. Zelenko | Z-Stack:
www.zstacklife.com/jslay
MMM Grills & MMM Griddles
https://www.shop.mmm-usa.com/search-results?q=mmm&;type=products
To directly support my work as an independent journalist:
https://gofund.me/55708bc6
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