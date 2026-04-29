TCR 2026 - Episode 16

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Neville Archibald and Robert Klinck discuss current events and their political ramifications.
https://alor.org/Storage/Library/PDF/Social_Credit_Lectures/Jones-T-Elements_of_Social_Credit1.pdf
https://www.theaustraliatoday.com.au/coalition-vows-to-cap-top-public-sector-pay-as-election-battle-over-spending-intensifies/
https://www.abc.net.au/news/2025-03-01/egg-shortages-bird-flu-victoria-farmers-culling-flocks/104983848
https://www.theguardian.com/business/2026/apr/23/fertiliser-short-supply-australia-farmers-bread-prices-strait-of-hormuz
https://www.cbc.ca/news/politics/carney-davos-speech-iran-9.7177222