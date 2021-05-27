CDC's Walensky To Kids: 'Put Yer Masks On!'

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Despite overwhelming evidence that the vast majority of children do not become seriously ill or pass on the virus, CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified before Congress yesterday that they must continue to wear their masks! Even as everyone else is taking masks off. Is this science...or a power trip? Or child abuse?