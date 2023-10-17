Two Bit da Vinci
Oct 17, 2023
I was surprised to learn that Israel still has flight operations in and out of Ben Gurion Airport, their main international airport. This is unheard of for most of the world, in times of missile conflict, but no Israel. So how do they keep flights safe? Well, the unsung hero of their air defenses, the Iron Dome. But there are some cracks in the armor that I uncovered, and there's a lot more to this story. So let's figure this out together.
Chapters
0:00 - Introduction
1:15 - Why
3:50 - The History
5:45 - Israels Airport Strategy
6:30 - Iron Dome
10:30 - How it works
16:00 - Iron Beam
what we'll cover
two bit da vinci,gaza strip,hamas attack,israel news,ht news,israel palestine,israel war,palestine and israel history,palestine vs israel,tel-aviv airport,How Israel Keeps Airports Open With Missiles Flying,iron dome israel,iron dome explained,iron dome system,iron dome defense system,iron dome israel defense system,iron dome how it works,iron beam,israel iron dome,israel iron beam laser,israel iron dome explained,israel iron dome system,hamas
MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W2Mq7W4nCXE
