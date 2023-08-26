Collective Exorcism | www.kla.tv/26877

“Woe
to the earth and the sea! Because the devil has come down to you, having great
wrath, knowing that he has only a short time.” Tormented humanity is not left
at the mercy of absolute evil without protection and defense – humanity becomes
the collective power... by Kla.TV founder Ivo Sasek.
👉 HD-Video & Download: https://kla.tv/26877
The following might also be of interest for you:
Psychozyme Dimensions – the final secret (by Ivo Sasek)
www.kla.tv/20490
International Friends Meeting 2023 (with Ivo Sasek) Part 2+3
www.kla.tv/26220
▬▬▬▬ About this channel ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
Kla.TV – The other news ... free - independent - uncensored ...↪ what mainstream media SHOULD be reporting ...↪ little heard from the people, for the people ...↪ daily news on https://www.kla.tv/ and soon available here on Odysee. Stay tuned, it’s worth it! To receive weekly news via e-mail click here: https://www.kla.tv/abo-en
▬▬▬▬ PLEASE NOTE ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
As long as we don't report
according to the ideology and interests of the corporate media, we are
constantly at risk, that pretexts will be found to shut down or harm Kla.TV -
Join our internet-independent network today: https://www.kla.tv/vernetzung&lang=en
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.