Col. Derek Harvey: Faux Outrage Over Israel

Faux Outrage Over Israel | RealAmericasVoice: Israel, in a strike against a warlord/terrorist, unfortunately killed six aid workers. Former Special Assistant to President Trump Col. Derek Harvey said the Israelis are doing the best job of any military in the history of protecting civilians. "Their coordination procedures are excellent. It doesn't mean mistakes do not happen," Harvey said.
"Look at what the United States did in the Yugoslavian campaign. We bombed a Chinese embassy. We have had friendly fire when we killed other Americans, where airstrikes have killed Americans. We have had mistaken identities where we killed Iraqis by accident in the Iraq war. Things do happen in combat zones, and that is unfortunate about what happened."
