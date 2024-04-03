Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Col. Derek Harvey: Faux Outrage Over Israel
channel image
GalacticStorm
2229 Subscribers
Shop now
44 views
Published a day ago

Faux Outrage Over Israel   | RealAmericasVoice:  Israel, in a strike against a warlord/terrorist, unfortunately killed six aid workers. Former Special Assistant to President Trump Col. Derek Harvey said the Israelis are doing the best job of any military in the history of protecting civilians. "Their coordination procedures are excellent. It doesn't mean mistakes do not happen," Harvey said.


 "Look at what the United States did in the Yugoslavian campaign. We bombed a Chinese embassy. We have had friendly fire when we killed other Americans, where airstrikes have killed Americans. We have had mistaken identities where we killed Iraqis by accident in the Iraq war. Things do happen in combat zones, and that is unfortunate about what happened."


Watch LIVE➡️http://bit.ly/plutorav

Keywords
real americas voicecol derek harveyisreal hamas war

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket