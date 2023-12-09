JUDY CALI & JOE ST. CLAIR -- FAMOUS PSYCHIC AND LIGHTWORKER!

Hello Friends! On today's Out of this World Radio show, I will be interviewing Joe St. Clair, a famous light worker from England, on the Ascension and how we can all make this world a much better and happier place! His interview will be followed by Judy Cali, who is one of America's best psychics, but messages from the other side, including JFK, Julius Cesar, General George Patton, among many other wonderful spirits! I hope you can all listen! For a planet that's happy and bright, and full of love and light! Ted, Out of this World Radio. www.outofthisworld1150.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.