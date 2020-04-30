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WARNING ! WARNING ! WARNING !
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32 views • April 30, 2020
The Full Moon of May is known as Flower Moon to signify the flowers that bloom during this month.
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Psalm 81:3 Blow up the trumpet in the new moon, in the time appointed, on our solemn feast day.
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Proverbs 7:20 He hath taken a bag of money with him, and will come home at the day appointed.
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Amos 8:10 And I will turn your feasts into mourning, and all your songs into lamentation; and I will bring up sackcloth upon all loins, and baldness upon every head; and I will make it as the mourning of an only son, and the end thereof as a bitter day.
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https://www.space.com/16830-full-moon-calendar.html
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=9&d1=23&y1=2017&m2=5&d2=7&y2=2020
http://www.newjerusalem.org/957?from=Number(958).Search(957)\
http://www.newjerusalem.org/507?from=Search(507)
http://www.newjerusalem.org/57?from=Number(5722).Search(57)
=====
Psalm 81:3 Blow up the trumpet in the new moon, in the time appointed, on our solemn feast day.
---
Proverbs 7:20 He hath taken a bag of money with him, and will come home at the day appointed.
---
Amos 8:10 And I will turn your feasts into mourning, and all your songs into lamentation; and I will bring up sackcloth upon all loins, and baldness upon every head; and I will make it as the mourning of an only son, and the end thereof as a bitter day.
=====
https://www.space.com/16830-full-moon-calendar.html
https://www.timeanddate.com/date/durationresult.html?m1=9&d1=23&y1=2017&m2=5&d2=7&y2=2020
http://www.newjerusalem.org/957?from=Number(958).Search(957)\
http://www.newjerusalem.org/507?from=Search(507)
http://www.newjerusalem.org/57?from=Number(5722).Search(57)
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