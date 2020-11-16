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Willem Engel interviews Knut Wittkowski
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22 views • November 16, 2020
Viruswaarheid, November 15, 2020
Opening 16 seconds Dutch, English after that
Zoom 100 Live Q&A #51 | Prof. Dr. Knut Wittkowski en Willem Engel
VIRUSWAARHEID ("VIRUS TRUTH") ZOOM SUNDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2020 WITH DR. KNUT WITTKOWSKI
Willem Engel interviews Dr Knut Wittkowski
Highlighted topics:
-Why was there so much fear, when the numbers indicated that something wasn't really going on? People are not used to reading data, so they rely on journalists
-Epidemiological models are explained
-It is normal to get infected several times, but you will not become seriously ill, because you then have antibodies
-These models have been widely used for forecasting, but they are not intended for that. They are meant to show what is going on. One or two weeks at most, but no more.
-25% immunity is enough to get group immunity
-Coronaviruses are not new, they appear almost every year
-There are no vaccines yet against these types of viruses. Of course it would be great if it works, but that seems unlikely
-Model of how a corona virus infection works and how to reduce the severity of an infection
Many people are already immune from infections with previous coronaviruses
-Number of deaths in four different states of the USA
-All viruses always mutate to get a better chance of survival. They often become less deadly, because it is better for the virus not to kill the host, because then it can spread better. It is rare that it becomes more deadly
-In July a new mutation of the virus emerged in Spain. Are we talking about COVID-19 or COVID-20?
-COVID-20 was created by the drastic lockdown measures in Spain, because it gave it more time to mutate
-A vaccine can be a solution to this epidemic, but protecting risk groups is a method that can be applied immediately
The problem with vaccines is that it takes a long time to develop and test a vaccine and often the epidemic is over before there is a vaccine. Now that we have COVID-20, the vaccine may not work against it, because they are made for COVID-19
-How do you view the policy that we should all be vaccinated? A vaccine is nice, but we don't really need it. The flu vaccinations that are given annually are made based on the best guess of what virus to expect. It is very difficult to vaccinate against these types of viruses, because they mutate a lot. That's why Dr. Wittkowski is skeptical
-Schools and the economy must remain open
-Censorship on LinkedIN and Youtube that dr wittkowski has to deal with
- Speaking out against the vaccines is not accepted and censored
-There is no real need for a vaccine, because we quickly build up resistance to these types of viruses
- Within our group of scientists there is the belief that 99% of the contamination with Corona is via aerosols, what does Dr. Knut Wittkowski think about this?
-If we hadn't taken these extreme measures, there would be nothing wrong, everything would be over. This second wave is due to the measures and is COVID-20. That started in Spain in July
Some questions highlighted:
- Can you explain what you mean by isolating the elderly? Because this is also seen as inhumane.
- How can a virus mutate when it is not alive?
- If you are immune, can you still infect someone else?
- What is the name of your channel? There is not really a channel, but on this website you can find a few things about interviews and papers http://asdera.com/ and direct link: http://www.asdera.com/papers.html
- Could a vaccine not work for everyone, because everyone has different DNA?
- Is the advice of washing hands useful?
Calls:
- Doctor or scientist, we need you as much as possible. Are you one? Send an email to [email protected]. Make it clear in the message subject so that your email gets priority.
-You can follow the extra-parliamentary investigation here. https://youtu.be/vfGFM6kFjSg
Agenda:
- 21 November 15:00 heart for freedom Malieveld The Hague https://www.facebook.com/events/268218651251364/
These demonstrations are not organized by virus truth (all COVID related)
- 20 November 17: 00-19: 00 Children's rights Lepelenpark Utrecht
- November 21st 1:00 pm-? Goes town hall
- 28 November 13: 00-16: 00 Lammermarkt Leiden
Lawsuit:
Wednesday 25 November at 11 a.m., court in The Hague
Enjoy watching!
Shareable link: https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/979826715872976/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀:
1. Subscribe to the newsletter: https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow our Telegram channel: https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaanzin-nl
4.Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & 𝘞𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
Opening 16 seconds Dutch, English after that
Zoom 100 Live Q&A #51 | Prof. Dr. Knut Wittkowski en Willem Engel
VIRUSWAARHEID ("VIRUS TRUTH") ZOOM SUNDAY 15 NOVEMBER 2020 WITH DR. KNUT WITTKOWSKI
Willem Engel interviews Dr Knut Wittkowski
Highlighted topics:
-Why was there so much fear, when the numbers indicated that something wasn't really going on? People are not used to reading data, so they rely on journalists
-Epidemiological models are explained
-It is normal to get infected several times, but you will not become seriously ill, because you then have antibodies
-These models have been widely used for forecasting, but they are not intended for that. They are meant to show what is going on. One or two weeks at most, but no more.
-25% immunity is enough to get group immunity
-Coronaviruses are not new, they appear almost every year
-There are no vaccines yet against these types of viruses. Of course it would be great if it works, but that seems unlikely
-Model of how a corona virus infection works and how to reduce the severity of an infection
Many people are already immune from infections with previous coronaviruses
-Number of deaths in four different states of the USA
-All viruses always mutate to get a better chance of survival. They often become less deadly, because it is better for the virus not to kill the host, because then it can spread better. It is rare that it becomes more deadly
-In July a new mutation of the virus emerged in Spain. Are we talking about COVID-19 or COVID-20?
-COVID-20 was created by the drastic lockdown measures in Spain, because it gave it more time to mutate
-A vaccine can be a solution to this epidemic, but protecting risk groups is a method that can be applied immediately
The problem with vaccines is that it takes a long time to develop and test a vaccine and often the epidemic is over before there is a vaccine. Now that we have COVID-20, the vaccine may not work against it, because they are made for COVID-19
-How do you view the policy that we should all be vaccinated? A vaccine is nice, but we don't really need it. The flu vaccinations that are given annually are made based on the best guess of what virus to expect. It is very difficult to vaccinate against these types of viruses, because they mutate a lot. That's why Dr. Wittkowski is skeptical
-Schools and the economy must remain open
-Censorship on LinkedIN and Youtube that dr wittkowski has to deal with
- Speaking out against the vaccines is not accepted and censored
-There is no real need for a vaccine, because we quickly build up resistance to these types of viruses
- Within our group of scientists there is the belief that 99% of the contamination with Corona is via aerosols, what does Dr. Knut Wittkowski think about this?
-If we hadn't taken these extreme measures, there would be nothing wrong, everything would be over. This second wave is due to the measures and is COVID-20. That started in Spain in July
Some questions highlighted:
- Can you explain what you mean by isolating the elderly? Because this is also seen as inhumane.
- How can a virus mutate when it is not alive?
- If you are immune, can you still infect someone else?
- What is the name of your channel? There is not really a channel, but on this website you can find a few things about interviews and papers http://asdera.com/ and direct link: http://www.asdera.com/papers.html
- Could a vaccine not work for everyone, because everyone has different DNA?
- Is the advice of washing hands useful?
Calls:
- Doctor or scientist, we need you as much as possible. Are you one? Send an email to [email protected]. Make it clear in the message subject so that your email gets priority.
-You can follow the extra-parliamentary investigation here. https://youtu.be/vfGFM6kFjSg
Agenda:
- 21 November 15:00 heart for freedom Malieveld The Hague https://www.facebook.com/events/268218651251364/
These demonstrations are not organized by virus truth (all COVID related)
- 20 November 17: 00-19: 00 Children's rights Lepelenpark Utrecht
- November 21st 1:00 pm-? Goes town hall
- 28 November 13: 00-16: 00 Lammermarkt Leiden
Lawsuit:
Wednesday 25 November at 11 a.m., court in The Hague
Enjoy watching!
Shareable link: https://www.facebook.com/113266477112887/videos/979826715872976/
❤️Sharing is Caring❤️
____________________
𝗩𝗶𝗿𝘂𝘀𝘄𝗮𝗮𝗿𝗵𝗲𝗶𝗱 𝗧𝗶𝗽𝘀:
1. Subscribe to the newsletter: https://viruswaarheid.nl/nieuwsbrief/
2. Follow our Telegram channel: https://t.me/viruswaanzin
3. Follow us on LinkedIN: https://www.linkedin.com/company/viruswaanzin-nl
4.Follow us on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtPQTw3iUHIWklTi4-TmKNg
𝘓𝘪𝘦𝘧𝘥𝘦 & 𝘞𝘢𝘢𝘳𝘩𝘦𝘪𝘥 ❤️
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