Abundant Health 04 Sugar woes, Rest and Balance Barbara O'Neill

The year 2005. Barbara O'Neill lectures on the importance of treating the pancreas correctly. She then goes on to explain how the rest principal must be applied to all aspects of life - including the stomach.
Subjects include: Dangers of sugar, complex carbohydrates, diabetes, adrenal glands, pineal gland, serotonin, hormones, drinking with meals, eating between meals, weight loss . . .
