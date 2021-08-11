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Portland Police Stand Down, Go For Donuts and Ignore Local Antifa Demons as They Attack Visiting Canadian Pastor
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120 views • August 11, 2021
Probably one of the most useless police forces in North America are the Portland Police Department. Recently they have stood down and watched Portland Satanic Antifa have a street brawl with a bunch of other activists and let them go at it while standing back and most recently they (apparently) tipped off the Portland Antifa Chapter and let them know where Canadian activist and Pastor Artur Pawlowski was going to be doing a speech in a Portland Park. It is no wonder that the City of Portland has been turned upside down into anarchy over the past two years.
Related video:
Antifa ATTACKS Pastor Artur Pawlowski's prayer rally in Portland
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https://rumble.com/vkwro8-antifa-attacks-pastor-artur-pawlowskis-prayer-rally-in-portland.html
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Related video:
Antifa ATTACKS Pastor Artur Pawlowski's prayer rally in Portland
RebelNews Rumble
https://rumble.com/vkwro8-antifa-attacks-pastor-artur-pawlowskis-prayer-rally-in-portland.html
You may contact me @ my email: [email protected]
Please follow me on Social Media
GlobalAgenda on Gettr
https://gettr.com/user/globalagenda
GlobalAgenda on Gab
https://gab.com/GlobalAgenda
Global Agenda on Twitter
https://twitter.com/BD007Marky
GlobalAgenda@BitChute
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/globalagendabitchute/
GlobalAgenda @ Brighteon
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/globalagenda
RealGlobalAgenda
(YouTube)
http://www.youtube.com/channel/UCDtnYlS-EZmZfdMwlLbRsRw
Global Agenda @Rumble
https://rumble.com/c/c-527027
Global Agenda @Odysee
https://odysee.com/@GlobalAgenda/
Flote.app
https://flote.app/GlobalAgenda
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