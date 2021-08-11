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Portland Police Stand Down, Go For Donuts and Ignore Local Antifa Demons as They Attack Visiting Canadian Pastor
Global Agenda
Global Agenda
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120 views • August 11, 2021
Probably one of the most useless police forces in North America are the Portland Police Department. Recently they have stood down and watched Portland Satanic Antifa have a street brawl with a bunch of other activists and let them go at it while standing back and most recently they (apparently) tipped off the Portland Antifa Chapter and let them know where Canadian activist and Pastor Artur Pawlowski was going to be doing a speech in a Portland Park. It is no wonder that the City of Portland has been turned upside down into anarchy over the past two years.

Related video:

Antifa ATTACKS Pastor Artur Pawlowski's prayer rally in Portland
RebelNews Rumble
https://rumble.com/vkwro8-antifa-attacks-pastor-artur-pawlowskis-prayer-rally-in-portland.html

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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