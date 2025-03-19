Astrology & Predictions USA - Spring 2025 (AstroYear)

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mundane Astrological Predictions for the USA Spring 2025. What does Astrology have to say about March 20, 2025 to June 19, 2025 acutely and for the entire Astroyear (March 2025-March 2026) for the United States? Using the Aries 2025 Ingress, I'll make high level predictions (Summary) and then examine each House in more detail (jump times below).
SUMMARY 00:03:09
Chart Reading 00:21:28
House1 00:26:12
House2 00:41:18
House3 00:58:04
House4 01:10:37
House5 01:19:57
House6 01:25:56
House7 01:34:20
House8 01:49:48
House9 01:53:49
House10 02:03:10
House11 02:19:21
House12 02:25:43
