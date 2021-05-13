GRAVE DIGGER - THE GRAVE DANCER

This a music video i upload first time today! Enjoy watchin!

I see the people living just a lie

Searching for freedom until they die

They live as cowards and they die as fools

But after death is gone, I come to rule

I haunt the ruins of your wretched mind

You can't escape, you're tumbling blind



Fools - I will lead you down

Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown

Bastards - I rule your life



I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave



I am the ruler of the endless night

I am a mighty power that you just can't fight

I hold the key to your destiny

Do what you want, you'll never be free

Running in circles, no way out of this maze

Fog in your brains, get lost in the haze



I am the little man inside your head

You think good, but I'll make it bad

I am the reaper of your destiny

The Reaper's you and the Reaper is me



Fools - I will lead you down

Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown

Bastards - I rule your life



I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave

I dance on your grave



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