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GRAVE DIGGER - THE GRAVE DANCER
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2 views • May 13, 2021
This a music video i upload first time today! Enjoy watchin!
I see the people living just a lie
Searching for freedom until they die
They live as cowards and they die as fools
But after death is gone, I come to rule
I haunt the ruins of your wretched mind
You can't escape, you're tumbling blind
Fools - I will lead you down
Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown
Bastards - I rule your life
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I am the ruler of the endless night
I am a mighty power that you just can't fight
I hold the key to your destiny
Do what you want, you'll never be free
Running in circles, no way out of this maze
Fog in your brains, get lost in the haze
I am the little man inside your head
You think good, but I'll make it bad
I am the reaper of your destiny
The Reaper's you and the Reaper is me
Fools - I will lead you down
Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown
Bastards - I rule your life
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
All rights belong to Grave Digger
I see the people living just a lie
Searching for freedom until they die
They live as cowards and they die as fools
But after death is gone, I come to rule
I haunt the ruins of your wretched mind
You can't escape, you're tumbling blind
Fools - I will lead you down
Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown
Bastards - I rule your life
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I am the ruler of the endless night
I am a mighty power that you just can't fight
I hold the key to your destiny
Do what you want, you'll never be free
Running in circles, no way out of this maze
Fog in your brains, get lost in the haze
I am the little man inside your head
You think good, but I'll make it bad
I am the reaper of your destiny
The Reaper's you and the Reaper is me
Fools - I will lead you down
Losers - Your eyes will stud my crown
Bastards - I rule your life
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
I dance on your grave
All rights belong to Grave Digger
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