© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
CHEMTRAILS IN GREENVILLE NORTH CAROLINA
Follow
1
Share
Report
62 views • November 12, 2021
THIS VIDEO WAS TAKEN AT 8:09 A.M. IN GREENVILLE NORTH CAROLINA. SHORTLY AFTER THERE WAS A FALLOUT SO THICK IT LOOK LIKE SMOKE COVERING MY NEIGHBORHOOD. I HAVE NEVER SEEN CHEMTRAILS FALL OUT SO QUICKLY AND SO THICK AND I HAVE BEEN WATCHING THE SKIES FOR MANY YEARS NOW. I ALSO FOR THE FIRST TIME, NOTICED POLYMERS THAT RESEMBLED MORGELLONS OR THE FIBERS THAT HAVE BEEN OBSERVED IN THE VACCINES.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.