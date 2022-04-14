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New York City Subway Station Shooting CONFIRMED FALSE FLAG!
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808 views • April 14, 2022
New York City Subway Station Shooting CONFIRMED FALSE FLAG!
Multiple shot in New York train station incident: Article
(https://www.thestatesman.com/world/13-injured-5-shot-new-york-train-station-incident-1503059830.html)
@00:17 Mark: Mysterious Red Shoe Appears.
@00:27 Mark: Red Hoodie Guy is POURING FAKE BLOOD PACKETS ON FLOOR!
@00:48 Mark: Older Lady pouring fake blood on the floor.
The Person Filming is in the next train car over and is recording the FALSE FLAG EVENT. The person in the red hoodie is actually holding fake blood packets. If you look behind them you can see the fake blood guy laying down for photo op. A lady in a Purplish Red jacket appears to be putting fake blood on the ground as well at the @48:00 mark.
We caught the false flag operation RED HANDED!!!!!!!
IT'S ALL FAKE CLOWN WORLD! 🤡
GAME OVER
Multiple shot in New York train station incident: Article
(https://www.thestatesman.com/world/13-injured-5-shot-new-york-train-station-incident-1503059830.html)
@00:17 Mark: Mysterious Red Shoe Appears.
@00:27 Mark: Red Hoodie Guy is POURING FAKE BLOOD PACKETS ON FLOOR!
@00:48 Mark: Older Lady pouring fake blood on the floor.
The Person Filming is in the next train car over and is recording the FALSE FLAG EVENT. The person in the red hoodie is actually holding fake blood packets. If you look behind them you can see the fake blood guy laying down for photo op. A lady in a Purplish Red jacket appears to be putting fake blood on the ground as well at the @48:00 mark.
We caught the false flag operation RED HANDED!!!!!!!
IT'S ALL FAKE CLOWN WORLD! 🤡
GAME OVER
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