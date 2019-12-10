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Anders Klarström presenterar Prima Victoria i Göteborg
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69 views • December 10, 2019
Anders Klarström som var Sverigedemokraternas partiledare under åren 1989-1995 har sedan han klev av scenen varit helt tyst i det offentliga rummet. Under hans frånvaro har andra oemotsagt gjort anspråk på att förmedla Sverigedemokraternas historia. Nu är han tillbaka för att bemöta kritiken och ge sin version om hur det egentligen gick till under Sverigedemokraternas första stormiga år.
Föredraget arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono 30 september 2018.
Föredraget arrangerades av Föreningen Cui Bono 30 september 2018.
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