Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
The Patriot Nurse: “You BETTER Know This: The New Healthcare Norm”
376 views
channel image
Prevent Global Genocide
Published 17 hours ago |

(Dec 29, 2022) “In this video, Patriot Nurse discusses the realities one must face in the current health system infrastructure when taking someone to the hospital. The nursing and caregiver shortage is only part of the equation, and today we delve into the deeper issues of the medical industrial complex and state-mediated kidnapping of children under the guise of 'protecting' patients. You need to know.” - The Patriot Nurse


The Patriot Nurse website: https://www.thepatriotnurse.com/


The Patriot Nurse on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3rdbfY9795U

Keywords
healthcurrent eventscollapsepoliticscorruptionamericamedicinehealthcarehospitalsnatural medicinenursingsystempatriot nursesocialized medicinepatientscovid

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket