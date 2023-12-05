Injured Elephant Almost Gave Up, But Then A Man Appeared!

Incredible Stories





Dec 4, 2023





Pretty Boy was known to park rangers as one of the most calm elephants they had ever seen. He seemed to like humans and wanted to have human interaction. He roamed the area and could even go out of the national park onto other farms. He had a lot of freedom. But it came at a price. One day the elephant showed up with a huge hole on his head. He walked around the park injured for weeks. The injured elephant was almost ready to give up, but then a man appeared, and something remarkable happened.





