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Psychiatric Drugs Cause Violence and Suicide.
The Truth About Psychiatry
The Truth About Psychiatry
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39 views • January 13, 2021
This is the psychiatrist at work today, busy deceiving us and hooking our world on drugs.
Why 80 million Americans take psychotropic drugs?
“Drug studies, often paid for by the pharmaceutical industry, and given a spin to the media, contributes to the staggering number of Americans taking mind-altering drugs.” – CCHR International
https://www.cchrint.org/2020/06/01/drug-induced-acts-of-senseless-violence-need-investigation/

PSYCHO-PHARMA FRONT GROUPS:

American Foundation for Suicide Prevention (AFSP)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/afsp/

Anxiety Disorders Association of America (ADAA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adaa/

Attention Deficit Disorder Association (ADDA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/adda/

Center for the Advancement of Children’s Mental Health (CACMH)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/cacmh/

Children and Adults with ADHD (CHADD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/chadd/

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa/

Depression and Bipolar Support Alliance (DBSA) Advisory Board
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/dbsa-advisory-board/

Mental Health America (Formerly National Mental Health Association)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/mha/

National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/nami/

National Association for Research on Schizophrenia And Depression (NARSAD)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/narsad/

Screening for Mental Health, Inc
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/screening-for-mental-health-inc/

Signs Of Suicide (SOS)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/sos/

Suicide Prevention Action Network USA (SPAN)
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/span/

TeenScreen National Center for Mental Health Checkups
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/teenscreen/

The Texas Medication Algorithm (flow chart) Project (TMAP):The Psycho-Pharma Front Business
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/tmap/

The Jed Foundation
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/the-jed-foundation/

Herbert Pardes: Creating The Front Group Pipe Line
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/front-group-pipe-line/

Australian Psychiatrist Patrick McGorry’s Brave New World of Pre-Drugging Kids
https://www.cchrint.org/issues/psycho-pharmaceutical-front-groups/australian-psychiatrist-patrick-mcgorrys-brave-new-world-of-pre-drugging-kids/

https://www.cchrint.org/2020/08/17/psycho-pharma-front-groups-paid-millions/
Keywords
psychiatrybrainmindcontrolmedicinediseasemedicalmedicationdoctorhelpdisorderillnesssickdrugmentalpsychologypsychologicalsicknesspsychiatricpsychiatristpsychotropicelectroshockectpsychologistmongering
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