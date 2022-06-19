The basics of (wormwood) and its system / things happening + coming effects of PX marshall masters

Brandon cory Nagley.

Jun 15, 2022 Today is June 15th,2022.. I am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus Christ, (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming.Those signs specifically from the planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon ( being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. God used nibiru of the planet x system to bring in noahs flood as ancient documents from rabbis recorded down just as in Egypt during the time of Moses and the 10 biblical plagues God used NEMESIS THE ( destroyer) earth's twin sun of the planet x system to bring in the 10 plagues that weren't just recorded in Egypt but also recorded by all main cultures during that time globally.. Basics on what planet x ( biblical wormwood) is and what the planet x/nemesis/what NASA calls planet 9/wormwood system is... The same system that has multiple names.... This is an interview forbidden knowledge news youtube channel did with planet x system insider and researcher Marshall masters explaining around back in 2020 some of the things coming and happening now from the planet x system affecting your planet earth and earths solar system...marshall though doesn't really mention the millions of asteroid debris that are coming from planet x/biblical wormwood of revelation 8/fiery red dragon of revelation 12s long asteroid debri tail that's as long as Jupiter's width..... And he's not a believer in Christ sadly as far as I have seen and know though he's very smart and has studied the system a long time now.....and has been attacked by multiple paid shills with online attacks... Being silenced you name it just as I've gone through multiple times and the censorship is off the charts as mainstream platforms like youtube sit and allow frauds to go make videos making real researchers look like jokes by allowing fake phony videos to be put out yet I'm on my third youtube channel due to facts I've shown with the planet x system for years and like I'll tell others and it's not bragging ( only truth )... I'm the most censored planet x system researcher on YouTube.. I should have hundreds of thousands of subscribers by now though since they deleted me 3 times I lost multiple subs or subs try finding me and can't and youtube won't let others see my comments on other videos...ill see my own comments while others can't or like youtube will purposely take off my view count so my real views go down and every video I put out would be viral videos with thousands of views though sadly youtube, Instagram and Facebook all alike get paid to censor... Put out real ( fake news) while hiding truth or things close to truth... Marshall talks on the coast lines wiped out by tsunami waves... He forgot to add the waves don't just hit east coast and west coast usa being waves 3-500 feet tall as many have seen globally in dreams and visions from christ though the tsunami waves will and are going to wipe out all coast lines globally.. Anyone living 100-175 or 150 miles from any oceanic coast will be flooded... Thus why tell all you out west and the east coast of the USA get out asap....our gvt here in the United States started moving government buildings inland to utah/Georgia and Colorado where they say in Colorado they don't have "anything secret" under Colorado near the airport though that's going to be one of the headquarters as is will be one in Georgia USA when judgement starts hitting globally especially in the USA when crap hits the fan.... And many talk about yes the pole shift coming from planet x... Though what's worse then that is a coming ( crustal shift) where earth's crust will rip like a zipper stuck in pants lol and what's coming from that let alone all else it's going to be hell on earth mankind has never witnessed... It'll make noahs flood look like a picnic when millions of fireballs big and small start slamming all over the planet and waves 3-500 feet take out coast lines and poles shift and flip causing mass death of life from earth opening up swallowing people in massive cracks in the ground not including all else that will happen during the 7 year tribulation that christ will protect his bride/the church/ true Christians from as yeshua made clear in revelation 3:10 also revelation 12:5/1 thessalonians 5:9.. Anyway some important information from Marshall masters on forbidden knowledge news youtube channel back around 2020... Link to video here- https://youtu.be/NaQeUxqcD44

Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section how to accept christ as lord before late...

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qy3RNnWGuMU



