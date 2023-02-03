They Literally Were Lying About Everything | Free Thinkers Podcast | Ep 57

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A massive new peer-reviewed study was released that shows mask wearing made “little to no difference” against Covid, Congressman Thomas Massie unloads on the floor of the House about the 4 major lies the govt. pushed about the jab, and data reveals 7.5 million worldwide deaths directly resulting from the injections. All that and more on this episode.
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