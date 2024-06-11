BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Back When Stephen Hawking Talked With Own Voice
Truthtalker911
Truthtalker911
42 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
341 views • 11 months ago

now im not making fun of his illness or anything like that, its just that this is the smartest guy there is out of all yall so called astrophysicists that is put on a pedestal to be worshiped more than Einstein, when literally needs to be like neurolinked with computers and all this technology like a cyborg to speak to us when thing about him is he's the only person with that disease ALS to ever live as long as he did but with no explanation


Only in a simulation could they get away with pulling off such insanity becuz these globe fools tricked all base their entire model of universe on CGI, theories, and lies that only plague humanity to obscure the truth, that the globe is the dangerous belief when they won't debate FEers but only tell lies when Apollo missions were so faked and is not one real pic of Earth from the moon ever taken, why cuz, it isnt possible to do, only technology that can fake it since they had the opportunity to


cuz if you really go out into space with cameras, you're gonna come back with a hell of alotta proof, not the bare minimum so if with all their $ haven't done yet then how much more we gonna allow them to spend on our behalf lying to us stealing

Keywords
liesuniverseexplosionhumanitycrazydiseasealsmsmbig bangtalkspuppetmansmartvoicetheoriesstephenastrounrealtheoreticalphysicistshawkingssmartest
