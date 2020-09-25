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Yuri Bezmenov Сhanneled by Karl Mollison short
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37 views • September 25, 2020
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Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov Ю́рий Алекса́ндрович Безме́нов 1939 – 1993
known by the alias Tomas David Schuman, was a Soviet journalist for
RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
His father was a high ranking Soviet Army officer, later put in charge
of inspecting Soviet troops in foreign countries (such as Angola,
Nicaragua). He died in the 1970s.
When Yuri Bezmenov was seventeen, he entered the Institute of Oriental
Languages, a part of the Moscow State University which was under the
direct control of the KGB and the Communist Central Committee.
In addition to languages, he studied history, literature, and music,
and became an expert on Indian culture. During his second year,
Bezmenov sought to look like a person from India; his teachers
encouraged this because graduates of the school were employed as
diplomats, foreign journalists, or spies.
After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually
grew to love the people and the culture of India, but at the same
time, he began to resent the KGB-sanctioned oppression of
intellectuals who dissented from Moscow's policies.
He decided to defect to the West. In February 1970, Bezmenov
clothed himself in hippie attire, complete with a beard and wig,
and joined a tour group; by this means, he escaped to Athens,
Greece.
After contacting the American embassy and undergoing extensive
interviews with United States intelligence, Bezmenov was granted
asylum in Canada by the administration of Pierre Trudeau.
In 1984, he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin. In the
interview, Bezmenov explained the methods used by the KGB for
the gradual subversion of the political system of the United
States.
Under the pen-name Tomas D. Schuman, Bezmenov authored the book
Love Letter to America. The author's biography of the book likens
Bezmenov to Winston Smith, from George Orwell's 1984.
Bezmenov is best remembered for his anticommunist lectures and
books from the 1980s.
Hi prophecy for the US is strangely accurate however it would
seem he was surprised by the fall of the Soviet Union.
Only as a Light Being do we know for sure.
Yuri Alexandrovich Bezmenov Ю́рий Алекса́ндрович Безме́нов 1939 – 1993
known by the alias Tomas David Schuman, was a Soviet journalist for
RIA Novosti and a former PGU KGB informant who defected to Canada.
His father was a high ranking Soviet Army officer, later put in charge
of inspecting Soviet troops in foreign countries (such as Angola,
Nicaragua). He died in the 1970s.
When Yuri Bezmenov was seventeen, he entered the Institute of Oriental
Languages, a part of the Moscow State University which was under the
direct control of the KGB and the Communist Central Committee.
In addition to languages, he studied history, literature, and music,
and became an expert on Indian culture. During his second year,
Bezmenov sought to look like a person from India; his teachers
encouraged this because graduates of the school were employed as
diplomats, foreign journalists, or spies.
After being assigned to a station in India, Bezmenov eventually
grew to love the people and the culture of India, but at the same
time, he began to resent the KGB-sanctioned oppression of
intellectuals who dissented from Moscow's policies.
He decided to defect to the West. In February 1970, Bezmenov
clothed himself in hippie attire, complete with a beard and wig,
and joined a tour group; by this means, he escaped to Athens,
Greece.
After contacting the American embassy and undergoing extensive
interviews with United States intelligence, Bezmenov was granted
asylum in Canada by the administration of Pierre Trudeau.
In 1984, he gave an interview to G. Edward Griffin. In the
interview, Bezmenov explained the methods used by the KGB for
the gradual subversion of the political system of the United
States.
Under the pen-name Tomas D. Schuman, Bezmenov authored the book
Love Letter to America. The author's biography of the book likens
Bezmenov to Winston Smith, from George Orwell's 1984.
Bezmenov is best remembered for his anticommunist lectures and
books from the 1980s.
Hi prophecy for the US is strangely accurate however it would
seem he was surprised by the fall of the Soviet Union.
Only as a Light Being do we know for sure.
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