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DO YOU LOVE your ENEMIES?
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Are you really a child of God? Our Savior says one of the signs people can tell we are God’s children is that we love our enemies, and bless them and pray for them. Is that a “must” though? Are we doing it? This teaching examines all that – plus shows the way “HOW” to do this difficult assignment.
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