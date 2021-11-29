Martinique: Vaccine mandate postponed as protests turn violent

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Footage shows streets and vehicles on fire amid violent unrest.
There have been protests in Martinique and another nearby French island Guadeloupe over the last week as the French government imposed stricter measures to limit the spread of the virus.
Protesters fired guns at police officers and journalists during the protests injuring dozens.
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