Harry Smith laments the UK's fall from being a Christian country into one that actively fights against everything God has called good. With false teachers filling our Churches, they are leading many astray. There's no better time to join Harry and pray for The Lord's Harvest!

Scriptures used: Ezekiel 34, Psalm 23, 1 Peter 5, Amos 8, Matthew 9, Acts 20, John 11, Mark 1, Jeremiah & Philippians 1:6.

Chartridge Mission Church began in 1844 and is still found in the village of Chartridge, just outside of Chesham in the beautiful Chiltern Hills of Buckinghamshire, England, UK.

Filmed on Sunday, 8th October 2023.

Do join us for our Sunday Service at 18:00 hrs.

www.Chartridge.UK

Recorded with a Sony A7s3 camera with a 24-105mm F4 Sony lens. Slog3. Audio: Sound Devices MixPre3ii using a Rode NT5 microphone. 32bit Float and Mogami 2534 XLR cable. Atomos Shinobi 5" Video Monitor. Sony MDR-7506 Headphones. Freewell Magnetic Variable ND Filter. Key Light: Aputure Light Storm 60x with Aputure Light Dome Mini II.

