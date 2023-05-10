https://gettr.com/post/p2gkxqh9e15



Nicole说美国应该禁止和冻结，包括习近平，王岐山，孟建柱等中共盗国贼在美国的资产，而不是禁止拿着工作签证的在美国的普通中国公民购买美国的土地，因为那是普通中国人的美国梦的一部分。

Nicole said that the United States should prohibit and freeze the assets of Chinese kleptocrats, including Xi Jinping, Wang Qishan, Meng Jianzhu, etc., in the United States, instead of banning ordinary Chinese citizens in the United States with work visas from buying American land, because it is part of the ordinary Chinese people's American Dream.

