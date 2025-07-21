Zork I - The Great Underground Empire (1996, Saturn)

Zork I - The Great Underground Empire is an illustrated text-adventure. It is an enhanced version of the original first Zork, which was developed and released by Infocom. The Saturn version was developed by Arc System Works and Ancient, and published by Shoeisha. It was only released in Japan. The Saturn adaption was also released for the Playstation.

You play a nameless adventurer and need to find the treasures of Zork within in a fantasy world and need to collect them in a treasure box.

Originally, Zork was a plain text-adventure. The Saturn version features graphics, sound and a menu interface. The text is displayed over an illustration of your current location, and the game has constant background music. While you can still type in commands via an onscreen menu, the game has an interface to contruct commands by selecting object from the texts and verbs from a list. There is also an auto-mapping feature.

