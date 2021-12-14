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PHD EXPERT DAVID RASNICK - FORMER ABBOTT LABS EMPLOYEE PRESENTS NO SARS COV2 COV2 EXISTENCE
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36 views • December 14, 2021
PHD EXPERT DAVID RASNICK - FORMER ABBOTT LABS EMPLOYEE PRESENTS NO SARS COV2 COV2 EXISTENCE
Credit & Appreciation to David Rasnik ~ The "Covid Vaccine" on Trial
I still wonder what the circumstances were under which Kary Mullis died... was he murdered just before COVID-19 HOAX ?
Dr. Kary Mullis had been a constant thorn in Big Pharma‘s side – then he suddenly died in 2019, just months before the plandemic started.
The late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR “test,” has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and Big Pharma for 30 years.
Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine.
The PCR Testing Scam: According to Its Inventor, Dr Kary Mullis, the Technique CANNOT Be Used to Detect Viruses.
More about Kary Mullis:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30925
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/phd-expert-david-rasnick-former-abbott-labs-employee-presents-no-cov2-existence_bxbnuDWaU5IKLW3.html
Credit & Appreciation to David Rasnik ~ The "Covid Vaccine" on Trial
I still wonder what the circumstances were under which Kary Mullis died... was he murdered just before COVID-19 HOAX ?
Dr. Kary Mullis had been a constant thorn in Big Pharma‘s side – then he suddenly died in 2019, just months before the plandemic started.
The late Dr Kary Mullis, inventor of the PCR “test,” has been blowing the whistle on Fauci and Big Pharma for 30 years.
Inventor of the PCR Technique, Dr Kary Mullis, About Anthony Fauci: He’s Not a Scientist and Doesn’t Understand Medicine.
The PCR Testing Scam: According to Its Inventor, Dr Kary Mullis, the Technique CANNOT Be Used to Detect Viruses.
More about Kary Mullis:
https://stateofthenation.co/?p=30925
mirrored from:
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/phd-expert-david-rasnick-former-abbott-labs-employee-presents-no-cov2-existence_bxbnuDWaU5IKLW3.html
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