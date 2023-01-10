Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John 19 Jesus Dies Just in Time For Everyone Else to Enjoy Passover
3 views
channel image
Dumb Christian Podcast
Published Yesterday |

The effort to silence Jesus permanently had to be done quickly and in a way that makes it impossible for people to even try and intervene in the execution of Jesus. The Holiday Sabbath made the perfect opportunity to brutalize this carpenter called 'Christ'.

Keywords
bibledeathgodcrossjesusgospel of johnpodcastcrucifixionlessonsparablesdumb christian

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket