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X22 Report A 02. 25. 22.
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40 views • February 26, 2022
Ep. 2712a - The [CB] Panic Is Real, Completely Exposed, Next Step Will Bring It All Down
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The [CB] is panicking, they are completely exposed and the are now heading down the path the patriots laid out. The [DS]/[CB] want to punish Putin by removing Russia from the swift system, this will boomerang. Never interfere while an enemy is in the process of destroying themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
🔦 Get The Same Tactical Flashlight I Use For Self-Defense Here: 🔦
http://www.fighterflareflashlight.com
Use Promo Code (X15) for 15% OFF
The [CB] is panicking, they are completely exposed and the are now heading down the path the patriots laid out. The [DS]/[CB] want to punish Putin by removing Russia from the swift system, this will boomerang. Never interfere while an enemy is in the process of destroying themselves.
All source links to the report can be found on the x22report.com site.
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