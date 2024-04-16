Texas Border Army Base Construction Underway

Breitbart





April 15, 2024





Nestled on the banks of the Rio Grande some six miles south of Eagle Pass, construction is reaching a fever pitch on one of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest border projects. Breitbart Texas captured the progress being made on “Forward Operating Base Eagle,” a military base camp designed to provide housing to 1,800 Texas Army National Guard soldiers deployed to the area as part of Operation Lone Star.





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gyF4N8QZyM/