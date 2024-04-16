Create New Account
Texas Border Army Base Construction Underway
High Hopes
Breitbart


April 15, 2024


Nestled on the banks of the Rio Grande some six miles south of Eagle Pass, construction is reaching a fever pitch on one of Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s latest border projects. Breitbart Texas captured the progress being made on “Forward Operating Base Eagle,” a military base camp designed to provide housing to 1,800 Texas Army National Guard soldiers deployed to the area as part of Operation Lone Star.


Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/1gyF4N8QZyM/

texasborderarmybreitbartnational guardconstructionbaserio grandeoperation lone star

