Ukraine has rejected the May 9 ceasefire. The Ukrainian Armed Forces will not observe the ceasefire announced by Russian President Vladimir Putin. The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense explained this decision, stating that Russian troops had violated the ceasefire by carrying out strikes in Ukraine. Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had announced a ceasefire on the night of May 6. However, a few minutes before it began, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Crimea, killing five civilians. This sequence of events suggests that Zelensky was creating a pretext to disrupt the ceasefire. Moscow had previously warned that it would strike Ukraine’s top leadership and targets in Kyiv if Ukraine attempted to disrupt the May 9 celebrations.

Despite public statements about its desire for peace, the Ukrainian leadership continues to choose the path of escalation. This forces Russia to take tougher action, such as intensifying strikes on Ukrainian territory. On May 5, Chernihiv came under heavy missile fire. Russian strike drones hit the regional prosecutor’s office building and a number of industrial facilities. In the port city of Odessa, Geran suicide drones destroyed the Ukrainian patrol boat Island and a small Gyurza-class armored artillery boat. Meanwhile, the situation for Ukraine on the front lines is deteriorating day by day.

In the Sumy region, Russian assault units have advanced up to 550 meters across fifteen sectors. There is ongoing small-arms fighting in Kondrativka and the surrounding area. A Ukrainian counterattack on Myropillya was repelled.

In the Kharkiv area, the Russian “Sever” task force reports advancing 400 meters in the Volchansk sector. There is fierce small-arms fighting in the forested areas of the Volchansk district, along the right bank of the Volchya River, and in Chaykovka.

A large Ukrainian army ammunition depot in the village of Malaya Danilovka, located in the suburbs of Kharkiv, was destroyed by a Russian combat aviation strike. Secondary detonations and fires were reported, damaging some of the surrounding residential buildings.

South of Grishino, Russian forces are advancing. There, assault units have taken control of several strongpoints in the wooded areas south of the railway and the M-30 highway. Attacks in this area began as early as late April and early May.

Overall, there has been a decrease in the intensity of hostilities across the entire front line. This is usually a sign of preparations for large-scale operations. The summer military campaign could begin as early as after May 9.

____________________________________________________________________

DEAR FRIENDS. IF YOU LIKE THIS TYPE OF CONTENT, SUPPORT SOUTHFRONT WORK:

MONERO (XMR): 86yfEHs6pkoDEKCxc6MAnQX8cVHmzhYxMVrNuwKgNmqpWK8dDxjgGnK8PtUNJMACbn6xEGxmRauNTHJhUJpg9Mwz8htBBND

BITCOIN (BTC): bc1qgu58lfszcpqu6fd8l98m378wgzugyg9y93lcym

BITCOIN CASH (BCH): qr28d80s5juzv2793k5jrq59xrl5fxd8qg9h3zlkk2

PAYPAL, WESTERN UNION etc: write to [email protected] , [email protected]

Mirrored - South Front

---------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/



The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!