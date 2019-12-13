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The Best way To Save The World Is To Allow Amida To Save Me
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25 views • December 13, 2019
I am unable to fix myself (much less anyone else)
This is why I entrust myself and my karmic destiny to Amida Buddha.
This is why I entrust myself and my karmic destiny to Amida Buddha.
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