Dr. Daniel Nagase, Psyops and Thought Process
Episode #2 with Dr. Daniel Nagase. His latest set of substacks is about psyops and in this episode we start to unravel the psyops that we are in and have been part of for many years. It is always an interesting road when we start to explore the what ifs. Who are some of the heros of the movement?
Follow and subscribe to Dr. Nagase's substack here.

https://danielnagase.substack.com

https://substack.com/profile/74647217-daniel-nagase-md/posts

