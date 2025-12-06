BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Bee venom apparently destroys breast cancer (try pure/raw honey)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
The People Of The Qur'an (TPQ)
168 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
Support This Channel

This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.

Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.

Shop NowLearn More
214 views • 1 day ago

::::pure-raw honey is an excellent medicine filled with enzymes to boost all your organs in healing your body! Qur'an chapter 16 the bee verse 69:"Then eat from all the fruits and follow the ways of your Lord laid down [for you]." There emerges from their bellies a drink, varying in colors, in which there is healing for people. Indeed in that is a sign for a people who give thought". I do not recommend bee venom but I do recommend Pure honey, beebread, beepollen, propolis , venom always stays venom so be careful especially those who are allergic, if someone has breast cancer and this persons asks the creator to be cured of breast cancer then the creator can easily use a bee to sting this person to cure from breast cancer for example as long as that does not happen then I am skeptical about this, we take note afcourse that these tests came from scientists so we need to triple check.

By taking care of yourself, friends, or family with one of the greatest items available for your health at the Brighteon Store on my channel, you can support me and Brighteon.com (Free Speech Platform).

Keywords
breast cancerhoneybee venomcure breast cancer
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy