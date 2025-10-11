Silver’s Signal: Backwardation, Market Stress, and the Shift to Real Assets | https://www.themorganreport.com/join

You can feel it in the markets right now—something’s shifting beneath the surface. Stocks are stumbling, the dollar’s losing its grip, and yet gold and silver are quietly holding their ground. That doesn’t happen by accident. It’s the kind of moment that makes you stop, look a little closer, and realize the market is sending a message.

For months, I’ve been watching this slow rotation out of paper wealth and back toward real, tangible value. And lately, that signal has grown louder—especially in silver. What we’re seeing isn’t just a blip on a chart. It’s a sign of deeper stress in the system, and it’s worth paying attention to.

Watch this video on Silver’s Signal: Backwardation, Market Stress, and the Shift to Real Assets, then please share with your friends and family on social media and use the caption Silver’s Signal: Backwardation, Market Stress, and the Shift to Real Assets.

Market Analysis/Investing/Trading Methods At TheMorganReport.com | http://www.themorganreport.com/join