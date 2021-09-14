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WAKE UP OR BE SACRIFICED _ YOUR CHOICE
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259 views • September 14, 2021
Anyone in compliance with the ton of covid BS/PROPAGANDA that MAINSTREAM MEDIA will not survive. The internet is full of facts and figures from medical professionals explaining exactly how much DEATH AND DISABILITY is being caused by the POISON being pushed on all of humanity. Will you have a hand in your own destruction?
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